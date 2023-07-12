Bengaluru: Truck thief arrested, vehicles worth Rs 1.5 cr seized

Police on Monday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for allegedly stealing lorries. They confiscated 12-wheeler trucks worth Rs 1.5 crore.
Mutturaj, 40, would steal the vehicles and hand it over to his accomplice who would tamper with the engine and chassis number. They would then alter the lorries, create fake documents, and sell them.
Police sources said that Mutturaj used to visit Bengaluru to commit the thefts. An FIR has been registered.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Speak Out: July 13, 2023
Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago
How safe are your bank deposits?
Symphony of the night
Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away
Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food
Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies
Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March
A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments