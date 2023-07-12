Bengaluru: Truck thief arrested, vehicles worth Rs 1.5 cr seized

Police on Monday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for allegedly stealing lorries. They confiscated 12-wheeler trucks worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Mutturaj, 40, would steal the vehicles and hand it over to his accomplice who would tamper with the engine and chassis number. They would then alter the lorries, create fake documents, and sell them.

Police sources said that Mutturaj used to visit Bengaluru to commit the thefts. An FIR has been registered.