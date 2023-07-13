Bengaluru twin murders: Slain CEO's kin knew of no threats to his life

The distraught family of R Vinu Kumar, who was murdered on Tuesday, is in Kerala to perform his last rites.

Vinu Kumar (47), CEO of Aironics Media, was walking down the stairs when he was hacked to death along with Phanindra Subramanya, the MD of the firm.

Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects in connection with the twin murders.

Vinu Kumar’s son Abhinandan (18) described him as family-oriented. “After he came back from the office, the time was all ours,” he told DH over the phone from Kottayam.

He said his father was supportive of his choices — he had told him he could pursue whatever course he wanted. The BBA student said the family had no idea about any threats to his father’s life. The family hasn’t decided about returning to Bengaluru, but it is unlikely they will, he said.

Vinu Kumar and his family moved into a rented apartment on the ground floor of Monaco Pearl Apartments about two months ago.

Mohan, one of the builders of the apartment, said: “He used to park his two-wheeler outside, smile and go in. He didn’t talk much, and the family was reserved.”

Vishal, Mohan’s son, said, “Yesterday, Abhinandan told me his father was particular about having lunch with the family.” Vinu Kumar rode home from his office, a distance of one km, during lunchtime.