B'luru: 2 held for killing roommate over parking issue 

Bengaluru: Two arrested for murdering roommate over parking issue 

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Apr 15 2023, 02:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 03:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Yelahanka police have arrested two men from South 24-Parganas district in West Bengal for murdering Janardhan Bhat, a 29-year-old engineer, over a bike parking dispute that took place on March 30.

Abusuleman Mondal and Rezwanur Rehman were Bhat’s roommates in the company-provided accommodation at Srinivasapura near Yelahanka.

The accused strangled Bhat to death, tied his hands and legs, and gagged his mouth with tape before dumping the body under a cot and fleeing.

The accused were employed as television repair and air conditioning technicians, while Bhat was an engineer at Uniox Digital Solutions India Private Limited in Kogilu. After discovering the incident, the company owner, Hemalatha, filed a police complaint.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Crime

