Bengaluru: Two arrested for murdering roommate over parking issue 

The Yelahanka police have arrested two men from South 24-Parganas district in West Bengal for murdering Janardhan Bhat, a 29-year-old engineer, over a bike parking dispute that took place on March 30.

Abusuleman Mondal and Rezwanur Rehman were Bhat’s roommates in the company-provided accommodation at Srinivasapura near Yelahanka.

The accused strangled Bhat to death, tied his hands and legs, and gagged his mouth with tape before dumping the body under a cot and fleeing.

The accused were employed as television repair and air conditioning technicians, while Bhat was an engineer at Uniox Digital Solutions India Private Limited in Kogilu. After discovering the incident, the company owner, Hemalatha, filed a police complaint.