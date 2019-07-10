Bengaluru: Two buildings collapse, woman dies

Tragedy struck Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday killing a 35-yr-old woman when an under construction building and an old building collapsed on Hutchins Road at Thomas Nagar in Maruthi Seva Nagar ward limits in Central Bengaluru.

Sources at the site revealed to DH that the incident happened at about 3:00 am. A four-storey building was under construction on a 65X70 dimension. As many as five labourers were put up at the building, including the security personnel. The deceased has been identified as Manjudevi (35), wife of Ram Balak, a security guard-cum-labourer at the site.

The Fire and Emergency and NDRF personnel were immediately pressed into the service and rescued four trapped labourers beneath the rubble and rushed them to the Bowring hospital.

Mayor of Bengaluru Gangambike Mallikarjun visited the tragic site in the morning and told media persons that once the rescue operations end, the entire structure will be razed by the officials of BBMP Technical wing. Officials at BBMP revealed to DH that the area where the construction of the building is underway was a marshy swamp. “The deceased family will be paid Rs 5 lakh compensation from the BBMP and later the same will be recovered from the building owner,” the Mayor briefed.

“According to our officials, the area was a marshy place earlier. As per the primary information the building had a sanctioned plan for only three floors along with a cellar. But the owners had deviated from the BBMP approved plan and added an additional floor and thus triggering the collapse. Also, it was noticed that the foundation work was of poor quality. We will initiate legal action against the building owner and engineer who gave permission for commencement of construction work,” Gangambike told reporters.