Bengaluru: Two held for posting morphed pics of college students, lecturers

Two persons, including an engineer, have been arrested for posting morphed pictures of college students and lecturers on porn sites after harvesting them from the internet.

The cybercrime police have also ceased laptops and mobile phones from the duo — Ajay Tanikachalam (37), a resident of CV Raman Nagar, and Viswak Sen (27) — who created fake social media accounts to upload the pictures.

A senior police officer said the accused harvested the pictures of women from Facebook and Instagram, morphed them, and posted them on porn websites. Seven cases had been registered in Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police stations in the city. The police arrested the duo following an investigation.