2 held for posting morphed pics of college students

Bengaluru: Two held for posting morphed pics of college students, lecturers

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 02:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Two persons, including an engineer, have been arrested for posting morphed pictures of college students and lecturers on porn sites after harvesting them from the internet.

The cybercrime police have also ceased laptops and mobile phones from the duo — Ajay Tanikachalam (37), a resident of CV Raman Nagar, and Viswak Sen (27) — who created fake social media accounts to upload the pictures.

A senior police officer said the accused harvested the pictures of women from Facebook and Instagram, morphed them, and posted them on porn websites. Seven cases had been registered in Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police stations in the city. The police arrested the duo following an investigation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Online
cybercrime

What's Brewing

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 