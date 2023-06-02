Two held for selling elephant tusk in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two held for selling elephant tusk weighing 25.5 kg

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 04:26 ist
Elephant tusk weighing 25.5 kg. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Girinagar police arrested two people attempting to sell an elephant tusk weighing 25.5 kg on Wednesday.

The arrested are 45-year-old Ravi Kumar from Herindyapanahalli village in Kanakapura, and 58-year-old Somashekar, also known as Shivanna, from Kulume Bheemasandra village in Ramanagara district.

Manoj Kumar D S, a sub-inspector with the JP Nagar police, received information about a person attempting to sell the elephant tusk in Banashankari’s Sapthagiri Layout on Wednesday. He promptly informed the Girinagar police, who arrived at the scene and found Ravi carrying a gunny bag with the elephant tusk.

Also Read | Gold smugglers held in Kempegowda International Airport
 

Acting on the information gathered from Ravi, the police nabbed Somashekar and are making efforts to catch the others involved in the smuggling operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Krishnakant stated that the arrested duo has been taken into police custody for further investigation. He mentioned that they are professionals and added, "We are checking if there are any previous cases registered against them."

The suspects claimed to have obtained the tusk from a forested area in Kanakapura.

But a senior officer revealed that Ravi confessed to obtaining the tusk from a dead elephant near his village. "We will locate the dead elephant and conduct a post-mortem to determine if it died due to natural causes or was killed by Ravi and his associates," the officer stated.

Somashekar had facilitated the sale of the tusk as a mediator.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

elephant tusk
Smuggling
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 