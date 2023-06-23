Bengaluru: Two juveniles held for stealing two-wheelers

The J P Nagar police recently detained two juveniles for stealing two-wheelers, and recovered 44 vehicles worth around Rs 35 lakh from them.

The police were investigating unsolved two-wheeler thefts, including a case filed by a JP Nagar resident and civil contractor, Varun. His vehicle, purchased in the name of his father, was stolen when parked on the roadside on December 29.

Police received credible information about the duo, aged 16 years and residents of BTM Layout and KR Puram, and detained them for interrogation. They confessed that they used to break the handle-locks and steal the vehicles.

They sold all the vehicles in the city, for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. They managed to sell the vehicles without documents, a senior police officer said. Among the seized two-wheelers, one is a motorbike and the remaining are scooters.

They spent most of the ill-gotten money on partying. The duo also used to go on rides on the stolen vehicles before selling them.

With their detention, the police have solved cases registered in JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Tilak Nagar, Banashankari, Mico Layout, Bellandur, HSR Layout, HAL, KR Puram, Kadugodi, Avalahalli and Andhra Pradesh. The boys have been sent to the state juvenile home.