Bengaluru: Two killed in accidents

A 32-year-old motorcyclist died after a speeding car hit him near Byatarayanapura on Sunday night.

Deceased Ankush was a resident of Nagarabhavi. He was working at his brother-in-law’s tyre shop. Ankush was married but separated from his wife after a family row.

Police said Ankush was enroute to his sister’s house in Nagarabhavi. Around 9.15 pm, near the Madduramma temple, he tried to overtake an autorickshaw. As he brushed the auto-rickshaw and fell on the left side, a speeding Innova ran over him.

Ankush was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed around 11 pm. Police gathered CCTV footage to identify the Innova’s driver.

In another incident, a 22-year-old died after he was hit by a truck on the NICE Road near Anjanapura Lake. Deceased Adhitya Shetty, a native of Jigani, was working as a yoga instructor at the Vivekananda Yoga University.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm when he was going towards Kanakapura Road on his Royal Enfield motorcycle. He fell on the road, as a truck hit him. Shetty was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.