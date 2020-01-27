Bengaluru: Two men snatch cook’s mobile phone, stab him

Two miscreants brutally attacked a 38-year-old man as he was returning home with a friend on Mysuru Road.

The miscreants intercepted the man, snatched his mobile phone and attacked him with a knife when he asked for his mobile.

A complaint filed by Tukaram, a cook from Srinagar, said he was on the way home after work along with a friend named Nagendra around 9.30 pm. As they came close to Gajanana Bar on Mysuru Road in Chamarajpet police station limits at 10.15 pm, two people snatched his mobile phone. Nagendra asked the duo why they have taken the mobile, while Tukaram asked them to return his phone.

The duo then attacked Tukaram with a knife in the hand, neck, head and close to the ear and robbed his purse. A frightened Nagendra urged them not to attack.

The men, while leaving the spot, addressed themselves as Shahrukh and Salman and told each other to run away.

Nagendra took an injured Tukaram to the police station and then admitted him to the hospital. An investigating officer said, "We have taken up a case of robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt under IPC section 397 and making efforts to nab the duo. Tukaram is responding to treatment and recovering."