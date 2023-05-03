Bengaluru: Two more arrested for murder of engineering student at college fest

Two more engineering students have been arrested for murdering a peer in northeastern Bengaluru last week.

A police statement gave the names of the arrested students as Anil Kumar M, 20, of Bandeyarappanahalli, near Bidarahalli, and Shrunga Mitra H D, 19, of Mudigere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district. They were picked up from a forest near Mudigere on May 1.

Both were engineering students, but they didn’t attend college regularly, police said.

Bharatesh N A, a second-year engineering student, was the first to be arrested in the case.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Dagger-wielding pickup driver arrested



The murder occurred during Revothsava-2023, a two-day college festival organised by REVA University, located in Kattigenahalli near Yelahanka.

Bhaskar Jetty H, 22, a final-year engineering student from Vadodara, Gujarat, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and shoulder after a fight broke out between two groups of students on April 28. His classmate, Sharath Kumar N, was also attacked.

According to the police, Sharath and his friends shoved Bharatesh and his friends during a dance programme at Saugandhika, an open-air stage on the university campus, around 7 pm.

Another fight broke out around 9.30 pm when Sharath and his friends threw a tennis ball at a female student dancing nearby. She picked up the ball and put it in a dustbin. She then walked up to another student named Vatsa who was related to her and complained that Sharath had misbehaved with her.

Vatsa called his friends Bharatesh, Jayanth and Navneeth. They all confronted Sharath and beat him up.

Things got ugly half an hour later when Sharath and his friends confronted Bharatesh as he walked out of campus. They tapped his shoulder and pulled him aside for an argument over the shoving incident. Bharatesh was joined by Jayanth and Navneeth, and they all got into a full-scale fight with Sharath.

Jetty, who had kept his distance, tried to intervene and stop the fight but was knifed to death instead, police said.