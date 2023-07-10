Waste picker fatally assaults colleague during spat

Bengaluru: Waste picker fatally assaults colleague during drunken spat

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the two men. The victim was probably 35 to 40 years old.

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 10 2023, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 04:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A waste picker fatally assaulted his colleague during a drunken spat in northern Bengaluru's Malleswaram on Saturday evening, police said. 

A police officer said that the suspect smashed the victim's head with a wooden stick, causing him to bleed profusely. The fight broke out around 7.30 pm near the Link Road signal in Malleswaram. As the victim bled profusely, the attacker fled the spot, the officer added.    

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the two men. The victim was probably 35 to 40 years old. Police are trying to check his background. 

Police sources told DH that both men were homeless and earned a living by picking discarded plastic and metal waste across the city and selling them to scrap dealers. 

The men were friends but appear to have fallen out. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bengaluru crime
Bengaluru Police
rag pickers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

 