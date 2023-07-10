Bengaluru: Waste picker fatally assaults colleague during drunken spat

A waste picker fatally assaulted his colleague during a drunken spat in northern Bengaluru's Malleswaram on Saturday evening, police said.

A police officer said that the suspect smashed the victim's head with a wooden stick, causing him to bleed profusely. The fight broke out around 7.30 pm near the Link Road signal in Malleswaram. As the victim bled profusely, the attacker fled the spot, the officer added.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the two men. The victim was probably 35 to 40 years old. Police are trying to check his background.

Police sources told DH that both men were homeless and earned a living by picking discarded plastic and metal waste across the city and selling them to scrap dealers.

The men were friends but appear to have fallen out.