B'luru shopkeeper looted after going for tea

Bengaluru: With shopkeeper gone for tea, thieves loot 4 smartwatches, Rs 54,000

Police have filed a case under IPC Section 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and are carrying out investigations

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2022, 04:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 09:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Thieves stole four smartwatches and Rs 54,000 in cash from an electronics retailer in southern Bengaluru when the owner stepped out for tea, leaving the shop unattended.

Mukhtiyar, 39, walked out of his shop — MR Electronics located on Subramanyapura Main Road in Banashankari 2nd Stage — around 10 pm on November 3 to have tea at a nearby shop.

As was his usual practice, he left the shop unattended. He returned to the shop about half an hour later, closed for the day and headed home to Kengeri Satellite Town.

He reopened the shop around 8 am the next day and decided to check the cash box. Rs 54,000 was missing. A similar check of the stock revealed that four smartwatches were also missing. He made inquiries and did a brief investigation but didn’t get a clue.

He filed a complaint with the Banashankari police four days later, on November 3, because he was tied up in an emergency.

He told the police that he suspected that the thieves had struck when he had stepped out for tea.

Police have filed a case under IPC Section 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and are carrying out investigations, an officer said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

theft
Crime
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

 