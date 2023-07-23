Bengaluru woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing boyfriend

Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during a fight in Viveknagar, Southeast Bengaluru, and fled the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jogesh. He had a tiff with his girlfriend Jintu Das on Friday that quickly escalated. Jintu fetched a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Jogesh, leaving him bleeding profusely.

Neighbours rushed him to St John’s Hospital, where doctors say his condition is still critical.

Jogesh, 35, and Jintu are from Assam. Jintu, who worked as an ayah at a daycare centre, had divorced her husband three years ago and was living with her 16-year-old daughter in Jigani. Jogesh worked as a watchman at an apartment and met Jintu through a mutual friend in 2021. They both dated for two years and during the course, Jintu helped Jogesh financially.

According to a police officer, for the past several months, Jogesh and Jintu had been fighting regularly over financial matters.

Meanwhile, Jogesh began an affair with another woman and began avoiding Jintu.

Jintu, who grew suspicious, started checking on Jogesh and caught him with someone else.

“Infuriated, she picked up a fight with Jogesh on Friday. The debate grew fierce, driving Jintu to stab Jogesh,” the officer said.

Police apprehended the suspect from her relatives’ house in Wilson Garden. She had planned to board a train to Assam.

An FIR has been filed at the Viveknagar police station.