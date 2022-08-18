Bengaluru woman constable stabbed by suspect

Accused Sheikh Sharif, 25, was recently arrested for murder and attempt-to-murder and was released on bail

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 01:37 ist

A woman head constable who went to track and arrest a murder suspect as part of a police party from HAL station has been stabbed by the accused.

Accused Sheikh Sharif, 25, was recently arrested for murder and attempt-to-murder and was released on bail. Later, Sharif began abstaining from court proceedings.

Acting on a tipoff, a team from HAL police station rushed to arrest Sharif, who stabbed the 45-year-old head constable Vinutha with a dagger, but her colleague overpowered and arrested Sharif. Vinutha was treated at a hospital as an outpatient.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news

