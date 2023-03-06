Woman consumes poison over refusal to see her child

Bengaluru woman consumes poison on camera for not being allowed to see her child

According to the police, the incident took place opposite to the Ozone Urbana apartment

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 06 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 21:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shocking incident of a woman -- allegedly not being allowed to see her child -- consuming poison on camera came to light on Monday at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident took place opposite to the Ozone Urbana apartment. The woman has been identified as Sumayya Banu from Tumakuru city.

The police said thar Sumayya is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sumayya had separated from her first husband two years ago. The court had given the custody of their child to Sumayya.

Her divorced husband, Mohammad Iqbal, came to her house last month and took away the child.

She later got the information that her ex-husband and child were living near Devanahalli. She went there to take back her child where she picked up a fight with her ex-husband, following which she consumed poison in front of his house and made a live video of the act.

Doctors have stated that since she was rushed to the hospital on time, she could be saved. Devanahalli police have lodged a complaint and counter-complaint in the matter and are investigating the case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
poison

What's Brewing

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

 