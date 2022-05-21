Woman files plaint against fiancé for slapping her

Bengaluru woman files complaint against fiancé for slapping her

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiancé for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The police has also issued a notice to the man to appear for questioning.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the city's Kempegowda International Airport on May 7 and came to light just recently.

The girl, who was pursuing her studies in Dubai, had returned to her native Bengaluru for her marriage.

When she arrived in Bengaluru, her luggage was missing. Later, she received a letter from the airport authorities to collect her luggage.

She went to the airport with her fiancé to collect the luggage.

While she waited for her fiancé to return, the woman found a chit containing the name of a girl and mobile number inside the car.

After calling the number, she found that her fiancé was in a relation with the girl for a month.

Upon questioning him, the woman's fiancé got angry and slapped her.

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

DH Toon | A call to Emperor Aurangzeb on 6G trials

DH Toon | A call to Emperor Aurangzeb on 6G trials

Whackyverse | Hardik non-stick

Whackyverse | Hardik non-stick

The kimchi konnection

The kimchi konnection

Old homes get a cafe makeover

Old homes get a cafe makeover

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

 