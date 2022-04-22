Bengaluru woman groped by co-passenger on inbound flight from Chennai

A 27-year-old flyer has accused a male co-passenger of sexually harassing her on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on April 18.

The woman stated in a police complaint that the co-passenger, who was sitting right behind, groped her chest. She warned him but he didn't listen and groped her three to four times more. She then brought the matter to the notice of the flight crew.

It was an IndiGo flight 6E 6225 that took off from Chennai at 10 pm. After the flight landed in Bengaluru, she filed a complaint at the international police station. She told the police that a couple travelling on the same flight had witnessed him groping her and they testified to the crew.

Police have taken up a case under IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment). They have been able to identify the suspect as a 30-year-old salesman living in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Police have questioned him and will take further necessary action, a senior officer said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: