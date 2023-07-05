Bengaluru: Woman hangs self, blames husband, paramour in death note

A 35-year-old woman has allegedly killed herself at her home in SMV Layout in Kengeri on Sunday and left a death note blaming her husband and his alleged paramour for her decision.

Police have registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the deceased Pavithra’s 33-year-old husband Chetan Gowda and a 30-year-old woman.

In her police complaint, Pavithra’s 60-year-old mother Padmamma, a resident of Hegganahalli, said that her daughter’s marriage to Gowda was her second. She divorced her first husband in 2019 and has a 17-year-old daughter with him.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man on the run after killing lover held

Pavithra worked as a manager in Sumukha Merchants Finance Company, owned by Gowda, when they entered into a relationship. They got married three years ago and were living in a rented house. Pavithra’s daughter lived with her grandparents.

A few months ago, Pavithra found out that Gowda was having an affair. The couple used to have fights about it. Pavithra had also informed Padmamma about the issue.

On July 2, Pavithra wrote a death note naming Gowda and his paramour, and said they were responsible for her death. She posted the death note as her status on WhatsApp and hanged herself at 2.30 pm. Padmamma saw the status and rushed to her daughter’s house to find her dead.