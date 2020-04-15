Bengaluru woman home guard's scooter stolen

A woman home guard, who had parked her vehicle in front of her house in Kaveripura, Kamakshipalya, on the night of April 11, found it missing the next morning.

Anitha T K, a home guard at the Rajajinagar police station, for the past seven years, had parked her Honda Dio, bearing registration number KA-02 HC-1502, in front of the house around 8 pm after finishing the lockdown duty.

The next day at 7 am, when she came out of the house, she found her scooter missing from the spot. She and her family members searched for the two-wheeler in the surrounding area. They also inquired with three police stations, just to check in case they had seized the vehicle while some thief was riding it. When she could not find it, Anitha filed a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police.

The vehicle is registered in her husband Srinivas's name.

According to an investigating officer, a CCTV in the building had unfortunately developed some technical issue and was turned off that day.

Miscreants could have stolen the vehicle before wee hours as the house owner sells Nandini milk from 4 am and by then the scooter was missing, the officer said.

"As the lockdown duty is important, I have borrowed my friend's scooter for time being," Anitha told DH.