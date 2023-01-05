Bengaluru: Woman killed, body stuffed in drum; cops hunt for killers

The decomposed body of a married woman, approximately aged around 25, was found on Wednesday morning in a garbage drum at the Yeshwantpur railway station.

Jayamma, a sweeper engaged in cleaning platform 1, noticed the drum with a foul smell emanating from it at 9.30 am and alerted Railway Protection Force and the railway police.

Officials ripped open the cello tape-wrapped lid of the drum and found women’s clothing stuffed inside. The decomposed body was lying beneath.

Senior officials believe the perpetrators had murdered the woman elsewhere, stuffed her body in the chemical drum and left it at the railway platform.

Bengaluru Rural police have launched a murder case and are probing the incident further.