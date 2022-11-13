Bengaluru woman kills hubby over her affair, arrested

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the Vidyaranyapura police in connection with murder of a security guard.

The arrested have been identified as Devi Tomanga, 46, a resident of Kalathoor Garden and her paramour Jainul Ali Babu, 30. The deceased is Rakesh Tomanga aged 52.

According to preliminary investigation, police said the accused Devi along with her paramour Babu killed Rakesh since they had an extramarital affair and Rakesh was objecting to it. The duo killed Rakesh by strangulating him on November 5.

In a bid to cover up the crime, Devi pretended as though her husband died in his sleep. But the police suspected that the details she gave had many missing links. The postmortem report confirmed that Rakesh was strangulated to death. When the police subjected Devi to interrogation, she confessed to have killed Rakesh with the help of her paramour Babu.

After killing Rakesh, the duo had transferred around Rs 50,000 to Babu's account through a digital payment application.

Devi was second wife of Rakesh. After Rakesh's first wife left him he had married Devi and was staying in Kalathoor. He was working as security guard for the last 30 years. Devi worked as a domestic help. She befriended Babu and had eloped with him in July. Rakesh had filed a missing complaint with the Vidyaranyapura police. She returned home after a week.