Bengaluru woman kills mother, stuffs body in suitcase, takes it to police station

In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old woman killed her 70-year-old mother and took the body to the police station.

The accused had stuffed the body in a suitcase and drove to the station to surrender before the police.

The incident happened in an apartment in Bilekahalli in Mico Layout police station jurisdiction in South-East Bengaluru on Monday. Police were shocked by the woman boldly confessing to having killed her mother.

The deceased has been identified as Biva Pal, while the accused daughter is identified as Senali Sen. Senali is a physiotherapist by profession. She was living with her mother, mother-in-law, husband and a mentally unsound son.

From preliminary investigation, police said Senali killed her mother by strangulating her with a dupatta on Monday afternoon. She later stuffed the body in a trolley suitcase and kept a photo of her father in it and drove to the police station in the evening.

Before killing her mother, Senali had given her around 15-20 pills. When the mother complained of uneasiness, Senalli killed her.

The reason for the murder is said to be the frequent fights between the deceased mother and Senali's mother-in-law. During a fight on Monday morning, Biva threatened to take her life by consuming sleeping pills. This angered Sonali and she forcibly fed pills to Biva. She further confessed that she was very disturbed by the regular fights between the two.

Police are verifying the claims made by Senali.

The family is from West Bengal and living in the city for the last few years.