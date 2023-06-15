Bengaluru: Woman poses as prospective tenant, robs senior citizen

A woman was recently apprehended for stealing a gold chain from an elderly woman's residence in Parvathinagara on May 25.

The incident unfolded when Lakshmi, posing as a prospective tenant, attacked 60-year-old Shanthamma. The victim, in her statement, explained that the assailant had visited her house approximately 15 days prior, expressing interest in renting a shed adjacent to her home.

Read | Bengaluru: Waterlogged underpass slows down traffic on Panathur, Balagere roads

Around 9.30 am on the day of the robbery, she returned to Shanthamma's house carrying a bag, once again expressing a desire to rent the shed. Shanthamma requested a security deposit since the woman had been absent for 15 days. Moreover, she informed the woman that failure to pay the advance would result in the shed being rented to someone else.

As Shanthamma prepared coffee for Lakshmi and they engaged in conversation, the latter requested directions on where to place a gas stove. Guiding her to the shed, Shanthamma was explaining the stove's placement when Lakshmi unexpectedly retrieved a wooden log from her bag and repeatedly struck Shanthamma.

In a state of profuse bleeding, Shanthamma fell victim to Lakshmi, who stole her 20-gram gold chain worth approximately Rs 80,000 before escaping and latching the door from outside.

Shanthamma's cries for help alerted her neighbors, who promptly rushed her to the hospital. With the aid of CCTV footage, the police identified Lakshmi as a suspect.

Investigations revealed that Lakshmi had previously worked as a nurse in a private hospital. In a separate incident, she had stolen a gold chain from a patient at St. Philomina's Hospital by posing as a nurse and administering an injection. Lakshmi had been arrested by the Ashok Nagar police in that case but was later released on bail.