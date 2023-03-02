Bengaluru: Woman’s charred body found in forest area

A partially burnt body of an unidentified woman was found near Muneshwara Swamy Temple, UM Kaval forest area, near Kengeri on Tuesday, police said.

According to Kaggalipura police of Ramanagara district, the woman, aged around 30, was killed in some other place. The body was later dumped in the forest area and set on fire. The head, face, chest, and abdomen was badly burnt.

Around 10.45 am, Lokesh, an employee of the forest department, was on patrolling duty when he found the body. Lokesh informed senior officials of the forest department, who later alerted the police.

Kaggalipura police went to the spot along with officials from the forensic science laboratory and the sniffer dog squad.

The body has been kept in the mortuary. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint filed by A S Prasad Babu, deputy range forest officer.