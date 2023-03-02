Bengaluru: Woman’s charred body found in forest area

Bengaluru: Woman’s charred body found in forest area

Kaggalipura police went to the spot along with officials from the forensic science laboratory and the sniffer dog squad

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 08:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A partially burnt body of an unidentified woman was found near Muneshwara Swamy Temple, UM Kaval forest area, near Kengeri on Tuesday, police said. 

According to Kaggalipura police of Ramanagara district, the woman, aged around 30, was killed in some other place. The body was later dumped in the forest area and set on fire. The head, face, chest, and abdomen was badly burnt.

Around 10.45 am, Lokesh, an employee of the forest department, was on patrolling duty when he found the body. Lokesh informed senior officials of the forest department, who later alerted the police.

Kaggalipura police went to the spot along with officials from the forensic science laboratory and the sniffer dog squad.

The body has been kept in the mortuary. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint filed by A S Prasad Babu, deputy range forest officer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 