Bengaluru: Young woman found charred to death in bushy area, identity unknown

The charred, partially decomposed body of a woman aged 25 to 30 years was found at a desolate place in western Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, may have been killed at least 24 hours before the body was discovered, S D Sharanappa, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told DH.

The body was found in Ramasandra near Kengeri next to NICE Road in a bushy area devoid of human settlement. While it is unclear if she was killed elsewhere, the body was certainly burnt at the very spot. That's because the bushes have also been burnt. It is, however, not clear if burning was the primary cause of death, he added.

The body was burnt to the point of incineration so as to make identification impossible, the officer said.

While police are investigating if she was sexually assaulted, their first priority is to ascertain her identity. The body has been kept at the Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital where an autopsy will be conducted once her identity is ascertained.

Fingerprint and forensic science experts, along with sniffer dogs, have scoured the crime scene for evidence, Sharanappa said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Kengeri police station.