Bengaluru: Youth caught peeping into neighbour's bathroom

Police in eastern Bengaluru have arrested a pharmaceutical company employee, who secretly watched a married woman neighbour showering.

The incident was reported from Manjunath Nagar, near Munnekolalu, Marathahalli.

On Saturday, a passerby found 23-year-old Nitin leaning against his next-door neighbour's wall and peeping into the bathroom. The passerby caught him and informed the family. Nitin was eventually handed over to the police, who booked him for voyeurism.

Police said Nitin stepped out of his home at the same time as the woman walked into her bathroom to take a shower. It's not clear if this was incidental or if Nitin knew it beforehand.