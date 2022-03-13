Bengaluru youth killed for complaining about gang’s mischievous activities

A 24-year-old youth was lynched by a group for complaining about a mischievous activity to their parents.

KP Agrahara police have formed a special team to nab the accused Surya, Chandan and their friends.

According to preliminary investigations, Chandan and friends would smoke, tease women and perform wheeling stunts before the deceased Thomas’ house. Surya and Chandan work with a printing press near Thomas’ house.

Thomas had warned the accused against the activities, which the gang disregarded. So Thomas visited Chandan’s house in Vijayanagar and complained to his parents. As Thomas was returning home, Chandan, Surya and his friends attacked him and stabbed him multiple times with lethal weapons and fled the scene.

A severely injured Thomas, who dropped out of an animation course and was to join an online food delivery platform as a delivery boy, was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

