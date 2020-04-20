Bengaluru's crime rate dips but liquor thefts see a sharp spurt

The crime rate in Bengaluru has sharply plunged during the Covid-19 lockdown but there’s been a big spurt in burglaries at bars that stand shuttered as the sale of alcohol is banned.

The state government’s decision to keep liquor stores shuttered until May 3 seems to be making tipplers desperate. As the demand soared, burglars are targeting bars to keep the supply going.

Since April 1, the city has reported at least 21 break-ins at bars and wine stores, or more than one burglary per day. Consequently, there’s also an increase in the illegal sale of liquor. There have been nine cases where police have caught people for illegally selling liquor in motorcycles and cars.

Saturday alone saw three burglaries at bars. Police suspect that habitual offenders struck at Manjunatha Bar and Restaurant in Magadi Road, West Bengaluru, and made off with 264 liquor bottles costing lakhs of rupees.

A similar burglary was reported at Century Bar and Restaurant in Gajanana Nagar near Rajagopala Nagar in northern Bengaluru. The bar owner, Govindaraja, stated in a police complaint that liquor bottles worth Rs 16 lakh were stolen.

In Munireddy Layout near Ramamurthy Nagar, East Bengaluru, burglars stole Rs 40,000 worth of alcohol from a wine store.

The police suspect that all three burglaries were committed by people well aware of the inner workings of the alcohol establishments. Inside job cannot be ruled, they added. A police officer said that bars had become an especially easy target during the lockdown because they would not be well-guarded like jewellery stores or even individual homes. Secondly, it’s far easier to sell the stolen liquor than gold or other valuables, the officer explained.