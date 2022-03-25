Berated for cheating in school exam, 14-year-old boy hangs himself

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed himself hours after being berated in school for cheating in an exam, police said.

Dheeraj Kumar, a class 8 student and the elder son of a high court employee, was caught indulging in malpractice at a private school in RR Nagar, West Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

School authorities escalated the matter. They called his parents and made him write an apology letter. Kumar's mother subsequently rushed to the school and brought him home to Halagevaderahalli, also in RR Nagar, around 4 pm.

But as soon as he returned home, Kumar stormed into a room, locked it from the inside and threw the key out through the gap at the bottom of the door. When he didn't come out of the room for a long time, his mother got worried and went to check on him around 6 pm.

The knocks on the door didn't get a response. She then found the room key near the door and opened it. She had the shock of her life as her son was hanging dead.

Kumar's parents haven't filed a police complaint against the school authorities. For now, the RR Nagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are carrying out further investigations. The last rites were performed on Thursday evening.

