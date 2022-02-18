Bescom engineer caught taking bribe over power supply to unauthorised apartment

A Bescom assistant executive engineer has been “caught red-handed” taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe for not disconnecting the power supply to an unauthorised apartment complex, officials said.

Sundaresh Nayak, posted in the power utility agency’s E9 subdivision at Nagavara, was arrested in his office by officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

Nayak is accused of demanding a Rs 9 lakh bribe from a resident of Chelekare in Kalyan Nagar whose father-in-law had constructed an apartment complex in Telecom Layout in violation of the building plan.

Bescom officials had inspected the building and notified the owner that they were going to disconnect the power supply in light of the violation.

The Chelekere resident later visited the E9 subdivision office to talk to Bescom officials about the matter. It was during this time that Nayak demanded the bribe to stop the disconnection of the power supply. The Chelekere resident found the demand exorbitant and approached the ACB.

Officials from the corruption watchdog asked him to meet Nayak in his office and pay him Rs 5 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe. When he paid Nayak, ACB officials followed him and caught the Bescom official.

