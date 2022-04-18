Bescom engineer caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it caught an assistant engineer of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Monday.

Naveen D, posted in the Operations and Maintenance (O&M), 4th East subdivision, Bescom, is accused of taking the bribe from an electrical contractor from Varthur. The contractor had applied for permission to install a 280 kV transformer in a housing layout near Balagere Road. He applied for permission in the O&M office in Varthur.

Naveen allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to give the permission. The contractor didn't want to pay so much money and filed a complaint with the ACB. As per the instructions of ACB officials, he met Naveen in his office and paid him Rs 20,000.

ACB officials who were at the spot arrested Naveen and seized the money. Further investigations are on.

