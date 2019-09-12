Bescom negligence lands boy in hospital

A seven-year-old boy sustained grievous burns on both hands after he came in contact with a live electric wire at Bandepalya on Monday.

Venkatesh, a class II student and son of a security guard, was playing on the balcony around 2.30 pm when he accidentally touched the wire and was flung away.

Family members and a few neighbours rushed to his help on hearing his screams. The boy was rushed to a hospital.

Krishna Channarayappa, a security guard and father of Venkatesh, filed a complaint with Bandepalya police alleging negligence on the part of Bescom officials concerned and the building owner.

"The live wire was found suspended on the balcony of the building endangering the safety of residents. Bescom officials have been asked to shift the wire," a senior police officer said.

Bandepalya police have registered a case under IPC section 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are investigating further.