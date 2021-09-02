Bhatkal man who ‘supplied’ drugs at VIP parties held

Bhatkal man who ‘supplied’ drugs at VIP parties held after year-long manhunt

A Bengaluru court has remanded him in police custody for 14 day

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 03:23 ist
The CCB said Masuri was one of the main drug dealers linked to the Sandalwood drugs scandal that broke out last year. Credit: DH File Photo

A 35-year-old Bhatkal native suspected to have supplied illicit drugs to high-profile parties in Bengaluru has been arrested after a year-long manhunt. 

Sharif Hassan Masuri, having aliases Massi and Myashi, was caught by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Anti Narcotics Wing on August 30 but the arrest was disclosed only on Wednesday. 

While a CCB statement said Masuri had gone into hiding near Delhi after switching off his phone and was using an obscure number to evade detection, it’s not clear where exactly he was arrested. A Bengaluru court has remanded him in police custody for 14 days. 

The CCB said Masuri was one of the main drug dealers linked to the Sandalwood drugs scandal that broke out last year. He was named in cases registered at Cottonpet and Banaswadi police stations, but the high court recently gave him bail in the first case. 

The CCB believes Masuri hosted parties in Bengaluru where actors and other celebrities consumed illicit drugs procured by him. He is also suspected of supplying narcotics to African expats in the city. 

“Based on information available in the Banaswadi case, we are questioning him and will file an additional charge sheet in the case if necessary,” a senior police officer said.  

The CCB is also trying to bust his network of drug dealers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Crime
Drugs
Sandalwood drug case

What's Brewing

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?

When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?

Will the world formally recognise Taliban?

Will the world formally recognise Taliban?

The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero

The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 