Big haul of stolen jewellery seized from Rajasthan burglars

Police have recovered 533 grams of gold jewellery and two kilograms of silver articles by arresting three suspected burglars from Rajasthan.

While investigating a burglary in Pawan Jewellers at RT Street on October 28, 2020, KR Market police zeroed in on one of the suspects named Amar Singh and learnt that he was hiding in Surat. They tipped off the Surat police, who arrested him and recovered stolen jewellery. Incidentally, Singh was also involved in robbery and murder cases in Surat.

On November 18, KR Market police inspector B G Kumaraswamy and team arrested another suspect named Bikaram Devasi and took Singh into custody on body warrant on November 27. The duo told them about their third associate, Uttam Rana. Police arrested him January 10 and recovered the stolen valuables.

Police said Singh was involved in illicit liquor cases in Rajasthan. In jail, he met Devasi and Rana. After getting bail, the trio came to Bengaluru and burgled a jewellery shop in Hanumanthanagar in January 2020.

Devasi and Singh splurged the money on sex workers, police said.