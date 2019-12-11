Bike-borne men attack Congress worker in Shivajinagar

Tension prevailed in Siddapura after two bike-borne men attacked a Congress worker when fellow partymen were busy celebrating the victory of their candidate in Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad.

Syed Riyaz, who was injured in the attack, is secretary of Chickpet Congress Committee. He had returned to his office after celebrating Arshad’s victory. Two men waiting outside his office attacked him with lethal weapons and fled in their bikes.

Riyaz was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. The Congress party worker alleged that the attack was the handiwork of the rival party and filed a complaint with the Siddapura police asking them to arrest and initiate action against his attackers.

Police are checking CCTV camera footage from the area to get clues on the attackers.

In a similar incident, Manjunath, a village panchayat head, was left with head injuries during victory celebrations in the outskirts of Hosakote on Monday night.

According to a senior

police officer, supporters of Sharath Bachegowda were celebrating his victory in the by-elections by bursting crackers that irked the followers of his defeated opponent MTB Nagaraj.

Heated arguments broke out between the groups that ended up in clashes with several injuries. The Nandagudi police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They are waiting for Manjunath’s recovery to record his statement.