Bike-borne men snatch woman's handbag with Rs 6 lakh

In a daylight robbery, two men on a motorcycle snatched an elderly woman’s bag containing Rs 6 lakh, outside Indiranagar Club on Saturday.

According to a senior police officer, Prema Shivakumar (69), a native of Chennai, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw around 10.30 am after withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from a bank when the duo on a speeding bike approached her and snatched her bag.

Prema, who was in town for her daughter’s wedding, had a total of Rs 6 lakh in her bag. Although she cried out for help, no passersby were around, the police said.

The police added that Prema’s children have been living on HAL main road for four years. She had come to the city two days ago and had gone to the bank alone.

After scanning CCTV footage, police said they would soon arrest the two men.