Bike-borne men stab, rob provision store owner

Bike-borne men stab, rob provision store owner

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 06 2020, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 02:19 ist

Two bike-borne men robbed a provision store owner in Nelamangala Town on Wednesday.

When the victim tried to raise an alarm, the accused attacked him with a knife.

On Wednesday evening, the accused came to Veereshwara Provision Store to buy cigarettes.

As the owner Rudresh, 41, a resident of Adepete in Nelamangala Town, was looking for a packet of cigarettes, they took out a country-made pistol and asked him to give them cash. Rudresh flung a gunny bag at them and tried to raise an alarm.

Furious, one of the accused stabbed Rudresh in the neck. They then took the cash from the counter and fled.

Passersby who witnessed the incident rushed Rudresh to hospital.

He is out of danger and recovering, police said.  

The vehicle used by the robbers was identified based on the CCTV footage recovered by the police. Efforts are on to nab them, a senior police officer said. 

Nelamangala police took Rudresh’s statement, according to which, the accused were conversing in Kannada and carried two knives.

He told the police they had not covered their faces and he would be able to identify them if he saw them again.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Crime
theft

What's Brewing

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

 