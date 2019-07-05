Bike-borne miscreants rob 62-year-old of Rs 42K

Two unidentified miscreants robbed Rs 42,000 from a 62-year-old man alleging the old man’s car brushed against their bike in Shivajinagar on July 1.

Wilfred Jayaseela Rajan, who lost his money, filed a complaint at the Commercial Street police station. A case of extortion was filed against the culprits. Police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

Rajan left his Hosur house in his Wagon-R around 12:00 noon towards Bengaluru to visit his sister in Cooke Town.

He had come to Kamaraj Road in Commercial Street. Soon, two men in their late twenties approached his parked car and picked up a quarrel with him claiming the car had brushed against their bike. The duo started demanding money when Rajan said he was not carrying any cash. They threatened the senior citizen with dire consequences.

Scared Rajan walked into an ATM nearby. He withdrew Rs 20,000 using his SBI debit card and handed it over to the men. The men said Rs 20,000 was not enough and asked for Rs 20,000 more, further threatening Rajan. The scared victim withdrew cash once again and gave it away.

The duo did not spare even the Rs 2,000 cash Rajan had. They fled the spot with Rs 42,000 after which Rajan approached the Commercial Street police and filed a complaint.