A cloth merchant was killed after his two-wheeler crashed into a road divider in RT Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nagavara resident Imran Khan (21) was riding to Majestic when the crash occurred. He lost control of the two-wheeler at Ganganagar, and it hit the divider. He was flung into the air, and collapsed. Passersby rushed him to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The RT Nagar traffic police have registered a case of reckless driving against Khan.