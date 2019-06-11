Bike rider run over by BMTC bus

A 23-year-old bike rider was killed on the spot after a BMTC bus ran over him near Jayamahal on Monday.

The victim, Syed Ismail, was a resident of Motinagara and worked at a mobile service shop. The pillion rider Mohammed Ali sustained injuries and is recovering at a private hospital, the police said.

According to the police, around 4.30 pm Ismail and Ali were moving towards JC Nagar. A BMTC bus, headed towards Sultanpalya from KR Market, tried to overtake the bike. The two-wheeler came in contact with the bus, causing Ismail to fall down, and come under its wheels.

Though the police found a helmet at the spot, they said Ismail sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly. They suspect that the rider did not fasten the chin strap of the helmet.

The RT Nagar police have taken up a case against the bus driver Abdul Khalam, who has been booked for causing accidental death due to rash and negligent driving.

The bus and the bike have been seized, and the police are investigating further.