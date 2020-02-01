Bike taxi driver applies too many brakes to molest Mexican rider

A 27-year-old Mexican woman was allegedly molested by the driver of a bike taxi she hailed earlier this week. The driver kept applying brakes and tried to make physical contact with her, she told the police.

The woman, who lives in Koramangala, hailed the taxi in Doddanekkundi to travel to Varthur near Whitefield around 9 pm on January 27. A driver named Mahendra picked her up. During the journey, he frequently applied brakes in order to have physical contact with her and passed comments in the local language, she told the police.

Whitefield police arrested Mahendra after the woman filed a complaint.

A court later sent him to jail.