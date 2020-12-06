Bike thief arrested, 10 two-wheelers seized

The Bagalagunte police have arrested a 23-year-old habitual bike lifter and have recovered seven scooters and three bikes worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

The arrested has been identified as Rohit alias Cat, a resident of Laggere in north Bengaluru. Efforts are on to nab his associate who is at large.

Investigating into a complaint filed by Veeranna, 71, of Sampangi Ramaiah Layout, the police intensified vehicle-checking in their jurisdiction. Veeranna’s Yamaha RX-135 bike parked outside his house was stolen on November 15.

When police were patrolling near Shettihalli Gate, they found Rohit riding the bike. They stopped him and asked for documents. Since Rohit did not have the documents, they detained him. During interrogation, Rohit admitted to stealing the bike.

Working as a mechanic at a service centre of a scooter showroom, Rohit fell into bad company and began taking drugs. For want of money, he began stealing bikes. Rohit was arrested in June by the Peenya police, who found 13 cases of bike thefts, one robbery and one house theft on him.