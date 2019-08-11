Biker assaults cop

The city police have arrested a 29-year-old motorcycle rider who beat up a sub-inspector clearing a traffic jam on Tuesday.

The accused, Divakara R P, a private firm employee, has been booked for assaulting a government servant on duty and has been remanded to judicial custody. The police said PSI Sanjeev Gurappagola, attached to the Electronics City traffic police station, received information that there was a huge traffic jam at the Coffee Day junction.

The policeman rushed to the spot and began clearing the bottleneck. Divakara rode his bike one-way and ran over his right leg, prompting the outraged Gurappagola to shout at the biker.

Divakara parked his bike, walked up to the PSI and assaulted him. A heavily bleeding Gurappagola fell to the ground. Other motorists rushed to the policeman’s help and caught hold of Divakara.

Gurappagola alerted the control room and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle hurried to the spot and hauled Divakara to the police station. They also took Gurappagola to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Divakara told the police that he assaulted Gurappagola since he hurled abuses at him. The Electronics City police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.