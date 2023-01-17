Biker drags elderly man for almost a km in Bengaluru

Warning: The story and video might trigger some readers, discretion advised.

In a horrible incident in West Bengaluru, a scooter rider dragged an aged SUV vehicle driver for around 800 meters on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to escape after hitting the SUV near Magadi Toll Gate.

The scooter rider is identified as Sahil, 25, a medical representative, resident of Nayandahalli while the injured SUV driver is identified as Muthanna, 71.

Muthanna is undergoing treatment in a hospital and is out of risk.

A horrible incident reported in #Bengaluru, a scooter rider hit a SUV on Tuesday afternoon, when questioned the scooter rider tried to escape & dragged the SUV driver for almost a km from Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli metro station. Police have detained him.@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ekyOZT9wEZ — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) January 17, 2023

Sahil was severely beaten by the agitated public before they handed him over to the Govindarajanagar police. The police are questioning him.

According to preliminary information police said, Sahil was riding on a scooter bearing registration number KA-05-KU-0833 (Suzuki Access). He hit the SUV from behind and tried to escape. The SUV driver cum owner Muthanna caught his scooter's backrest handle to stop the vehicle but Sahil rode the scooter for almost a kilometer.

"I was riding my SUV (Mahindra Bolero). He hit my vehicle from behind around 1 pm near the toll gate on Magadi Road. When I questioned him, he tried to escape without stopping. I decided not to let him escape because of his attitude. So I caught the scooter handle," said Muthanna, who is a resident of Hegganahalli.

"He was trying to increase his speed and tried to hit on my hand a couple of times so that I leave the handle. A few motorists tried to stop him, but he rode for almost a kilometer to Hosahalli metro station," he said.

He also said that the biker stopped after an auto-rickshaw driver intercepted his scooter to stop him.

According to Muthappa, the scooter rider was busy with his phone, instead of looking at the road and riding safely.

"If he had stopped and apologised to me, I would have let him go, but the scooter rider didn't even bother to stop when I was being dragged," Muthanna said.

Muthanna is into printing and publishing books business. He stays along with his son in Hegganahalli.