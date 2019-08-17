Biker hurt as metro barricade falls on him

A motorcyclist was injured after a barricade erected for metro work fell on him near the RV Road station in southern Bengaluru on Friday.

The victim, Sachin, who sustained injuries on the hand and the leg, blamed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) failure to take precautions for the injury. "I was riding at not more than 30-35 kmph. The barricade suddenly fell on me. My life would have been in danger had I not worn a helmet," he said.

Metro barricades are heavy. In a previous incident near the same station, an elderly person had sustained serious injuries.

Sachin said: "The barricades must be fixed into the ground and welded together for support. No barricade on this stretch has been welded. They have just placed small stones for support."