Biker knocked down by speeding truck

A 23-year-old bike rider was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down on Uttarahalli Main Road on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as C Vinod Raj, son of an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Chennamanekere Acchkat police station. The victim was an MSc graduate and was looking out for a job, the police said. According to the police, Vinod Raj had gone to meet his father at the Chanammanakere Acchkat police station, and was returning home when the accident occurred.

The truck from Gujarat had come to deliver goods in the city and was returning, the police said. The truck, which was being driven rashly, knocked Vinod Raj. Passers-by caught the driver and handed him over to the Kengeri traffic police. The police have taken up a case and are investigating.