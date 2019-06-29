Bikers held for roughing up cop

Three bike riders were arrested for assaulting the police and obstructing them from discharging their duties in Chandra Layout on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Kumara (36), a resident of Byraveshwarangar; and Kumara (33) and Shivakumara (38), both residents of Arundatinagar in Chandra Layout.

Sub-inspector Krishnappa, attached to the Byatarayanapura traffic police, said in his complaint that the incident happened when he was checking for traffic violations on 80 Feet road near a petrol bunk in Chandra Layout.

The three men were heading from Nagarbhavi towards the city on a bike when the police flagged them down as they were not wearing helmets. When Krishnappa asked for their driving licence, the three began abusing him. When he objected, they roughed him up and tore his uniform.

The officer informed the control room, after which the law and order police rushed to the spot and took them to the station. The three were booked under IPC 353 — assault and obstructing public servant from discharging duties, 506 — criminal intimidation, and 504 — an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.