Bikers riding triples knock constable who stopped them

A 29-year-old police constable was injured when a bike with three riders who wore no helmets shoved and knocked him down.

The Malleswaram police arrested the rider of the bike Suheb Khan, 19, and two of his 17-year-old co-riders who shoved the cop as he tried intercepting them. The three live in MD Block, Malleswaram.

Police constable Guruswami D C, attached to the Malleswaram police, was on duty near the office of the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan at 11th Cross, 4th Main Road.

Around 5 pm, the cop noticed a scooter riding triples along the 4th Main Road. As he flagged down the scooter, the trio came closer to the policeman, shoved and knocked him down before speeding away.

An auto driver who witnessed the incident waylaid the scooter and caught the trio, who was taken to the Malleswaram police station with the help of the local people.

Guruswamy had injuries to his left knee and left hand. He is receiving treatment at a hospital.