Bizman held for blackmailing woman with nude pics

A 35-year-old businessman was arrested for sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman at a lodge in Chikkaballapur and blackmailing her with the photos and videos of the act.

The police said Thippeswamy laced the juice offered to the woman with sedatives before committing the act.

In her complaint, the woman said Thippeswamy befriended her three to four months ago when she was searching for a house in Doddagubbi. She worked as a security officer at ITPL and was relocating to Doddagubbi, the police added.

The woman contacted Thippeswamy — a bus driver who was into the real-estate business — to find a house for her. He told her that he could lease his own house. On June 14, she went to Doddagubbi to see the house and paid Rs 1.5 lakh as the lease amount.

Saying he needed to get money from another customer, Thippeswamy took the woman to Chikkaballapur on the same day. He offered her a drink laced with sedatives, which made her semi-conscious. Thippeswamy then took her to the lodge pretending to help her take rest and sexually assaulted her.

He took pictures and videos of her naked and later blackmailed her, demanding Rs 50,000. Thippeswamy warned he would kill her family members and make the pictures public if she failed to give him the money.

Unable to tolerate the harassment, she filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli police on June 20. On Saturday, the city police rushed to Doddagubbi and arrested Thippeswamy. They produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.

The police are continuing the spot inspection at the lodge in Chikkaballapur. Further investigations are on.