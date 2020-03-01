Bizman loses gold after fake cop takes him to gang of robbers

A businessman lost a 24-gram gold chain and Rs 4,500 in cash after a fake cop hauled him up to the “police station”. The conman actually took him to a six-member gang which robbed him.

Bipin T Shetty, 51, had parked his car on Ali Asker Road in central Bengaluru and was waiting for someone when a man rode up on a two-wheeler on Friday evening. The rider wore a helmet and introduced himself as a police officer. He asked Shetty to accompany him to the police station for an investigation into a complaint registered against him.

When Shetty asked about the details of the complaint, the biker responded that he would explain everything at the police station.

Shetty agreed but said he would drive and asked the biker to follow him. The biker, however, insisted that he park the car and ride pillion with him. Shetty reluctantly agreed but the biker took him to someplace in Kumara Park instead of the police station.

There, six men surrounded Shetty and robbed his chain and cash. They left after warning him against going to the police. Shetty returned to his car and filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police.

An officer said a manhunt was on for the robbers.